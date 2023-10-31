UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the reports of violence at political rallies in Bangladesh.

The UN chief also called on all parties to refrain from violence or any excessive use of force or arbitrary detention, said his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

Guterres stressed the need for respecting the right of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Responding to a question, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general said, "I don't think anyone wants to prejudge the elections."

"We obviously are concerned, as I said, by the violence. We still think that it is important that there be calm and respect for all people's freedom to express themselves in advance of the elections," said the spokesman at a regular briefing at the UN on October 30.