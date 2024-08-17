UN calls for protection of peaceful assembly

The UN has called for the security forces to ensure that people can hold peaceful assemblies in Bangladesh.

"...we encourage the right to peaceful protest to be respected by all. And we call on security forces to ensure that no one engaging in peaceful protest is harmed," UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a routine press briefing on Thursday.

He was answering a question about the obstruction of people wishing to pay respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 on the 49th anniversary of his murder.

Haq said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, discussed the UN's potential support for the interim government, particularly on accountability issues, ahead of the UN fact-finding mission's visit to investigate recent killings and atrocities in Bangladesh.

Next week, a team will arrive in Dhaka to discuss the potential areas of support and the specific modalities for investigating human rights violations amid the recent violence and unrest.

Haq said, "The high commissioner is deeply committed to aiding the interim government and the people of Bangladesh in a successful transition that enhances the protection of human rights.

"I can certainly confirm that we remain willing to support the government and people of Bangladesh as needed," he added.