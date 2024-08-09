UN calls for peaceful transition to democracy

The UN yesterday called for a peaceful transition to democracy for Bangladesh.

UN secretary-general's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq made the statement hours after the interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, took oath yesterday.

"We want to make sure that the violence occurring in Bangladesh in recent weeks is tamped down. Certainly, we stand against any racially based attacks or incitement to violence," he said at a media briefing in New York.

Earlier, the UN earlier said it was ready to send an investigation team in the wake of massive violence and killings that took place before Hasina's resignation.

Asked for progress in this regard, Farhan replied, "We'll see what kind of formal request we get from any new government that is formed. We, of course, stand ready to support the government and people of Bangladesh in any way they deem necessary."