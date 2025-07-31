Umama Fatema to lead independent panel in DUCSU polls

Umama Fatema, a former spokesperson of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), is set to float an independent panel and run for the vice president post in the upcoming DUCSU elections, scheduled for September 9.

She plans to nominate Mohiuddin Muzahid Mahi, president of the Dhaka University Journalists' Association, as the general secretary candidate on her panel.

Previously a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation -- the student wing of Zonayed Saki's Gono Samhati Andolon -- Umama left the organisation following the uprising last year, and joined the SAD platform.

"Our focus is to prioritise those who contributed to the July uprising and also deeply respect the spirit of the Liberation War," Umama told The Daily Star.

"The panel has not been finalised yet; discussions are ongoing," she said.

According to several sources close to her, the panel is still in the process of selecting candidates for all 28 posts.

The core team is actively working to identify individuals aligned with the panel's vision.

Explaining the selection process, Umama said, "There are many general students who want to work for their peers but don't know how to navigate political structures, and political leaders often don't engage with them either. We are opening up that space. We will include capable students -- both those already known for their work on campus and those with untapped potential."

Despite her background in student politics of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, Umama is attempting to maintain a non-partisan image in the upcoming polls.

Her panel, despite receiving several proposals from progressive political student bodies and left-leaning student leaders, has refrained from forming a coalition or including members of the leftist student organisations.

"Most of the organisations we spoke to already have their own panels. It is not possible for members of those groups to contest from both panels at once," she said.

The Bangladesh Democratic Student Council (BDSC) -- the student organisation of National Citizen Party -- reportedly tried to bring Umama on board.

According to sources, she demanded the vice president post, while BDSC offered her the assistant general secretary position.

Speaking on the subject, Umama said, "For the position they approached me and through the channel they approached me -- I found the process disrespectful."

Following the July uprising, the Dhaka University Journalists' Association earned notable credibility among general students.

Umama's panel reached out to the association's president Mahi, who has agreed to contest as general secretary from her panel.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Mahi said, "Students at public universities are still fighting for basic necessities -- from food to accommodation, while we should be competing in research and innovation. But many DUCSU aspirants are more interested in building political careers than solving students' issues. That's why DUCSU has been ineffective. An independent panel allows us to work solely for students -- free from party obligations."

Numan Ahmad Chowdhury, another key figure in Umama's panel, is expected to run for the post of secretary for Liberation War and Democratic Movements.

"In this election, we are forming a non-partisan panel committed to the values of the Liberation War, independence, and sovereignty," Numan told this correspondent.

"We will also prioritise those who actively participated in the 2024 mass uprising and those who consistently opposed authoritarianism even before the July movement," he said.

In her Facebook post, Umama has sent her greetings to the students of Dhaka University, writing, "You already know that the schedule for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union 2025 election has been announced and it will be held on September 9. I am Umama Fatema, a student of the 2018-2019 session in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and I have been involved with student political organisations since my first year at university, working for the welfare of students both inside and outside of political organisations. During my first year, I founded a platform called 'Valid Seat is My Right' demanding legitimate seats. Alongside my brief experience in this journey, I have realised that solving the problems of this university is very difficult without a major revolution here, and only the students can bring about that change. A consolidated and legitimate body can reflect the aspirations of the students at the university, which can only be the student union."

"I believe that in this DUCSU, the students want leadership that will not be controlled by any party, will remain steadfast in their rights, and will not use the university merely as a factory for producing leaders. They will be committed to ensuring a university that fosters quality education and research," she wrote.