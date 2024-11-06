UK reaffirms support to Bangladesh’s democratic transition

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today reaffirmed the UK's commitment to cooperate in Bangladesh's democratic transition and strengthen bilateral relations.

The high commissioner referred to the people-to-people relation and political and economic ties between Bangladesh and the UK.

She paid an introductory call on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at his office and lauded Bangladesh's leadership in addressing regional and global challenges and assured the continued UK support for Bangladesh's development priorities.

The foreign secretary appreciated UK's role as the penholder in the UN Security Council on Myanmar and called for sustained pressure from the international community to ensure early, sustainable and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar.

The meeting was focused on the areas of partnership and mutual interest between Bangladesh and the UK, particularly business and trade, repatriation of siphoned assets, maritime security, climate change, migration and mobility, and Rohingya issue.

The foreign secretary acknowledged the British government's support to the interim government for its "reform initiatives for a smooth democratic transition towards discrimination free and prosperous Bangladesh".

He also expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries that have a solid base on diaspora, Commonwealth heritage and shared values.

Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin highlighted Bangladeshi diaspora and students in the UK as very strong components of Bangladesh-UK relations.

He requested the high commissioner to explore increasing the number of UK government scholarships for Bangladeshi students and also expedite the visa issuance for the Bangladeshi students awaiting admission in renowned universities of the UK.

The British side assured to look into the matter.