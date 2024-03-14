UK provides £5.2 million additional humanitarian support to Rohingyas

The UK is providing an additional £5.2 million (Tk 73.2 crore) of humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, said the British High Commission in Dhaka today.

The announcement came during the launch of the 2024 humanitarian appeal for the Rohingya response in Bangladesh, the Joint Response Plan, in Geneva yesterday.

Implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), International Organization for Migration (IOM), and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), this new package of UK assistance will provide food and cooking gas to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said: "I am pleased to announce this new package of £5.2 million to respond to humanitarian needs in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, and provide vital food and cooking gas to the Rohingya."

The UK stands with Rohingya refugees and neighbouring Bangladeshi communities affected by this crisis, she said.

"We recognise Bangladesh's significant efforts in its hosting of the Rohingya, and remain committed to finding a long-term solution," said the high commissioner.

"In the interim, we are providing humanitarian assistance to support those affected. We will be announcing additional support later this year," she said.