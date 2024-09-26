UK MP calls for probe into ex-land minister

A UK lawmaker has called on the National Crime Agency (NCA) -- UK's leading agency against organised crime, trafficking, cybercrime, and economic crime -- to investigate allegations of corruption and money laundering against former members of the Bangladesh government, including former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

In a letter to NCA Director General Graeme Biggar, Apsana Begum, a Labour MP of Bangladeshi origin, urged the agency to scrutinise Saifuzzaman's UK-based assets.

Apsana stated that Saifuzzaman is already under investigation by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for alleged embezzlement and claimed that he laundered millions of dollars into the UK.

Citing a Financial Times report, Apsana noted that entities controlled by Saifuzzaman have acquired at least 280 properties in the UK, valued at over 150 million pounds. Additionally, an Al-Jazeera investigation revealed that he owns 74 properties in her constituency of Poplar and Limehouse.

"The assets in question belong to Bangladesh and I believe they must be returned to support the people of Bangladesh as they strive for democracy and a society that is run in their interests," she said in the letter.

She emphasised that corruption has severely impacted Bangladesh's living standards, workplace rights, and democratic freedoms.

"Given that Bangladesh's ACC is seeking international cooperation to recover any misappropriated funds, I would be most grateful if you can clarify what steps have been taken to investigate and freeze all UK-based assets owned by Mr Chowdhury and others subject to these corruption investigations," she added.

She further said freezing and repatriating relevant funds is not only critical for justice and the future of people's rights in Bangladesh but essential in relation to the UK's reputation and international record.