UK medical team arrives to treat students injured in July-August

A UK Emergency Medical Team arrived in Bangladesh today to provide specialised medical treatment to students injured during the July-August 2024 protests.

The team consists of an orthopaedic surgeon, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation expert, and a clinical coordinator, all with vast experience in treating patients in conflict-affected areas worldwide. They will be working at National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) between November 5 and 18, said the UK High Commission in Bangladesh in a statement.

This deployment is taking place in response to a formal request for assistance from the interim government, the statement added.