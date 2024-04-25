UK keen to extend aviation cooperation

Says Sarah Cooke

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke yesterday said the UK is keen to extend cooperation in a wide range of potential new areas, including developing the technical skills of Bangladesh's aviation industry.

She said this while meeting with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Mohammad Faruk Khan at the latter's residence in the city.

Sarah Cooke said the UK wants to play the role of a partner in transforming Bangladesh into an aviation hub.

The UK wants to cooperate in developing the aviation industry in Bangladesh, she said.

She also said the UK has a long-standing partnership with Bangladesh's aviation industry.

"We have previously worked together in various aviation industry sectors, including airport security systems development," she added.

In response, the minister said, "We welcome the interest of the friendly country, the UK, in transforming Bangladesh into an aviation hub successfully. It will be a pleasure for our two countries to work together in the development of the aviation industry."

He also said opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the aviation industry will be explored.

Faruk Khan also said the government is working to transform Bangladesh into a major aviation hub.