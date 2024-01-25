UK to focus on democracy, human rights

British envoy calls on foreign minister

The UK will continue to engage constructively with Bangladesh government and political parties on democracy and human rights issues, said British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke yesterday.

"The UK came up with a statement on January 8 after the elections, which spoke of democracy and human rights. We will continue to engage constructively with the government and political parties on these issues," she told journalists after her courtesy call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the ministry.

Following the elections, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office issued a statement saying that the standards of credible, open, and fair competition were not consistently met during the election period.

"The issue of human rights is an issue in many countries. This was not discussed in detail with Sarah Cooke," said Hasan Mahmud. "We will work together with the UK," he added.

He said they discussed multidimensional aspects of relations with the UK, including deepening relations on climate change and supporting Bangladesh in solving the Rohingya crisis.

He said they also spoke about trade in the areas of ICT, cyber security, and improving financial management.

On extraditing Tarique Rahman, Hasan Mahmud said the government will do everything possible in this regard at an appropriate time. However, whether he will be extradited depends on the UK government, he added.

Meanwhile, UK Secretary of State for FCDO David Cameron sent Mahmud a congratulatory letter on Tuesday.

Referring to the UK's January 8 statement, he said the UK will continue to engage constructively on democracy and human rights.

"Our bilateral relationship is evolving from being development-focused, to a modern economic, security and migration partnership.

"I hope that by working together we can boost our trade and investment ties, strengthen our security partnership and collaborate on global and regional challenges such as climate change, a free and open Indo-Pacific and the welfare of Rohingya refugees."

He said he also attaches great importance to progressing cooperation on addressing illegal migration, including from Bangladesh.