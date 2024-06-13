UK envoy hails UK-Bangladesh ties

UK-Bangladesh relations will continue to deepen, with the two countries sharing strong people-to-people connectivity and cultural heritage, UK High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said.

"It is also an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the UK-Bangladesh partnership, based on our deep shared history, our strong cultural and people-to-people links, and our Commonwealth ties," she said at the official birthday celebration of King Charles III at a city hotel on Wednesday evening.

She said wherever she goes around Bangladesh, she finds shared cultural heritages.

Noting that cricket is a strong aspect of the bilateral relationship, Sarah Cooke said she would be actually supporting three teams – the UK, Scotland and Bangladesh – in the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next October

Besides, she said, the Commonwealth, a forum of the world's 56 countries that were once colonies of the British Empire, is a strong point of the relationship that helps promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

Addressing a reception, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said a large number of British Bangladeshis are a living example of the ties between the two countries. They make significant contributions to the British economy and society.

Also, UK's education and political systems have made lasting impacts on Bangladesh, he added.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, and a wide range of dignitaries from the government, diplomatic corps and representatives from the fields of trade, business, academia, social development, arts, culture, media and sports joined the celebration.