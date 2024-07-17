UK announces £30,000 for flood victims

The UK is providing £30,000 or Tk 4.5 crore of humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected communities in Sylhet, where over three million people have been impacted and 260,000 are displaced.

The current flooding in Bangladesh has so far affected over 14.8 million people in different parts of the country, said the British High Commission in Dhaka yesterday.

This UK contribution in Sylhet will be managed by Start Fund Bangladesh and implemented by Caritas Bangladesh.

