UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 04:55 AM

UK announces £30,000 for flood victims

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 04:55 AM

The UK is providing £30,000 or Tk 4.5 crore of humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected communities in Sylhet, where over three million people have been impacted and 260,000 are displaced.

The current flooding in Bangladesh has so far affected over 14.8 million people in different parts of the country, said the British High Commission in Dhaka yesterday.

This UK contribution in Sylhet will be managed by Start Fund Bangladesh and implemented by Caritas Bangladesh.
 

