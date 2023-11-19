UIU team wins gold

United International University students from Bangladesh have achieved a landmark victory at the International Blockchain Olympiad in Amsterdam, Netherlands, showcasing the country's burgeoning talent in blockchain technology.

Team Apocalypse from UIU, comprising Sadia Ahmmed, Sahid Hossain Ratul, Jishanul Islam, and Aadiba Tasneem Anam, clinched the gold medal under the event's theme "A Digital Journey to our Sustainable Future."

Their winning project, IPBlockchainPro, is an innovative ecosystem for intellectual property management, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 8, 9, 16, and 17.

Additionally, Team Unchained, also from UIU, achieved 6th place (Merit Award) at the same event. The team members Anika Khaer Aurpy, Shoaib Hasan, and Farhee Aalina Ahmad were lauded for their exceptional performance.

In total, nine teams from Bangladesh participated in the international event, with four teams receiving the Award of Merit. These included GreyDevs from Sylhet Cadet College, Beecrypt, Cuet Anonymous from CUET, and Team Blockbit from SUST & IUT, along with Team Unchained.

The International Blockchain Olympiad is an annual global platform that enables students to solve real-world problems using emerging technologies like Blockchain and Web3.