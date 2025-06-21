UIU students block Natun Bazar intersection protesting ‘arbitrary’ expulsions

Students of United International University (UIU) blocked Dhaka's Natun Bazar intersection this morning, protesting what they described as "arbitrary" expulsions of some students and the university administration's "authoritarian" actions.

As per prior announcement, the students started gathering at the spot around 8:30am. They were seen chanting slogans and holding placards while occupying the road.

Vehicular movement in the area remains suspended due to the blockade.

The protesters alleged that several students were expelled without any prior discussion or explanation.

The protest will continue until a full investigation is carried out and administrative action is taken against those responsible, they said.

"We will not leave the until our demands are met. We have tried to voice our concerns peacefully many times, but no one paid attention," said one of the protesting students.

Around 9:30am, an official of Bhatara Police Station said the students blocked the road around 8:45am and the protest is still going on.