UIU holds seventh convocation

The seventh Convocation of United International University was held at its campus in United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka on February 25.

Education Miniter Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury presided over the ceremony.

Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir, chairman (addl charge), University Grants Commission, was present as a special guest.

Prof Dr Ainun Nishat, professor emeritus, BRAC University, was the convocation speaker. The ceremony was also addressed by Hasan Mahmood Raja, chairman, board of trustees, UIU, and Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice chancellor, UIU.

A total of 3,954 students from different disciplines were conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees while four meritorious students received gold medals for their excellent results.

Deans, department heads, teachers, staffers, journalists, educationists and vice-chancellors of different universities attended the convocation.