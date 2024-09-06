UGC chair, five new VCs appointed

A new chairman was appointed at the University Grant Commission yesterday, while five public universities also got new vice chancellors.

The secondary and higher education division issued separate circulars regarding the appointments.

Prof SMA Faiz, former Dhaka University VC and Public Service Commission chairman, has been appointed as the new UGC chairman.

Rajshahi University's Physics Prof Saleh Hasan Naqib was appointed as the university's new vice chancellor, while Jahangirnagar University's Philosophy Prof Kamrul Ahsan was appointed VC of JU.

Meanwhile, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University's Entomology Prof Abdul Latif was appointed as the VC of the university.

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology's Mechanical Engineering Prof Mohammad Masud was made VC of KUET.

Dhaka University's Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Prof Muhammad Ismail was appointed as the VC of Noakhali Science and Technology University.

Sources in the respective universities said the new UGC chairman, along with the new VCs of JU and RU, are either current or former leaders of the pro-BNP-Jamaat teachers association.

New UGC Chairman Prof Faiz replaced Prof Kazi Shahidullah, who was brother of Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah.

Faiz was appointed as PSC chairman in March 1993, when the first Khaleda Zia-led BNP government was in power.

He was appointed as DU VC in September 2002, when the Khaleda Zia-led BNP government was again in power.

New JU VC Kamrul Ahsan, president of the pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Shikkhak Forum, is replacing former VC Prof Nurul Alam, who was three times president of JU Teachers' Association and convener of a faction of the pro-Awami League teachers association "Bangabandhu-Adorsher Shikkhak Parishad."

New RU VC Naqib, who recently resigned from Jatiyatabadi Shikkhak Forum, is replacing Prof Golam Sabbir, who was a steering committee member of AL-leaning "Pragatishil Shikkhak Samaj."

Shahidullah, Nurul, and Sabbir -- all three were appointed by the immediate past AL government.

They resigned from their positions following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.