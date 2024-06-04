UGC bans future recruitment at CMU

Says VC recruited 6 staffers violating rules

The University Grants Commission recently banned any recruitment at Chittagong Medical University (CMU) after finding out about violation of recruitment policies by the university's administration while appointing six staffers.

A three-member UGC probe committee found the irregularities and recommended the ban.

The commission, which oversees university regulations, approved the recommendation and, on May 12, instructed CMU to take further action, said UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman.

"Based on the investigation report, we sent a letter to the university authorities to take further measures following the recommendations. They will inform the commission after taking the necessary steps," he added.

According to university sources, CMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Ismail Khan appointed Md Alauddin, Md Misbah Ibne Hakim, Kazi Musfiqus Salehin, Md Abdullah Al Noman, Badiul Alam, and Muhammad Anik Al Hossain to several posts under Grade-9 payscale on an ad-hoc basis.

However, while working as temporary staffers [before making their posts permanent], they were given salaries and benefits of Grade-7 officers without syndicate approval.

The UGC investigation team confirmed the allegations, saying ad-hoc appointments in public universities are banned.

UGC deemed those appointments unconstitutional, a violation of citizens' rights, and in contradiction of Chittagong Medical University Act 2016.

The commission then recommended cancelling the appointments and recovering the salaries and benefits paid from February 1, 2022, to February 6, 2023.

The committee also advised the university to amend the Minimum Prescribed Qualification (MPQ) for recruiting teachers and staff to comply with government directives and inform the commission after implementing necessary initiatives.

Until then, the university authorities were instructed not to make any new recruitments, UGC said.

CMU Registrar (acting) Hasina Khan declined to comment, citing it as an "internal matter".

"We received such a letter from UGC. We look forward to resolving the issue, adhering to their recommendation through the syndicate," she told The Daily Star.

CMU VC Prof Ismail did not respond, despite repeated attempts via phone calls and texts.

However, Bidduth Barua, the university's spokesperson and deputy director of the university's Planning and Development department, said, "We did not violate any rules of the university act."

The officer, however, admitted that the university had relaxed some criteria while appointing staffers on an ad-hoc basis but claimed there were no policy violations.

Regarding UGC's ban on future recruitment, he said, "We abide by the decision taken by the university syndicate. The meeting, scheduled after this Eid, will decide what to do about the UGC's recommendation."