UDJFB gets new committee

A 15-member executive committee has been formed for the 2024-2025 session of Urban Development Journalist Forum, Bangladesh (UDJFB), with Motin Abdullah, senior reporter of Desh Rupantor as president, and Faisal Khan, staff reporter of Protidiner Bangladesh as general secretary.

The new committee was announced at a meeting in a city hotel yesterday. Chief Election Commissioner Helemul Alam declared the new committee.

Outgoing general secretary Shohel Mamun moderated the programme chaired by outgoing president Amitosh Pal.

Other elected members are vice president Rashad Ahamad, joint secretary Hasan Emon, finance secretary Eyasin Rana, organising secretary Rashidul Hasan, office secretary Billal Hossain Saga, training and research secretary Mustafizur Rahman, publicity and publication secretary Rajnin Farzana, and welfare and entertainment secretary Suraiya Munni.