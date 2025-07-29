UCSI Bangladesh hosts discussion marking first anniversary of July uprising

The discussion started with a moment of silence for the martyrs of the July uprising

In observance of the first anniversary of the July 2024 mass uprising, a discussion took place today at UCSI University Bangladesh Campus in Dhaka.

Speakers at the event noted a sense of frustration among people a year after the student-led uprising, attributing it to political misinformation.

Journalists and social media influencers, Mustafa Firoz and Shamsul Alam Liton, highlighted the challenges that remain in achieving the aspirations that led people to rally against the authoritarian rule of the Awami League government.

They emphasised that students are ready to protest again if necessary, as they remain a prepared reserve force.

The event featured speeches from notable figures including Prof Dr Golam Ahmed Faruqui, dean of the Faculty of Business and Management, and Prof Dr Bijoy Prasad Barua, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Liberal Arts.

Student representatives Md Ahnaf Fateh Hossain and Masfia Rahman Ruhee also spoke, while the University Provost, Chan Joe Jim, extended thanks.

The discussion started with a moment of silence for the martyrs of the July uprising and recent victims of the jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

Journalist Mustafa Firoz questioned whether those responsible for fulfilling the dreams of the young protesters have succeeded. He noted the absence of political change, highlighting ongoing issues like land grabbing and corruption.

Shamsul Alam Liton added that students are prepared to rise again if democracy and justice are not upheld.

Prof Dr Golam Ahmed Faruqui remarked that Bangladesh is only at the beginning of the path to change, while Prof Dr Bijoy Prasad Barua emphasised the need for moral integrity and love for humanity to achieve big goals.

The event concluded with a call to work together for national development without losing faith in the movement's sacrifices.

A photo exhibition on the July student uprising followed the discussion.