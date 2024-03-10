UAE keen to strengthen bilateral ties

Says foreign ministry

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its keen interest in transforming bilateral ties with Bangladesh into a partnership level.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan showed this interest at a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday evening at the royal palace in the city of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi, a foreign ministry press release said yesterday.

During the meeting, the UAE foreign minister emphasised signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between his country and Bangladesh and activating the Joint Business Council (JBC) with Dhaka to build the economic partnership.

At the outset of the meeting which lasted a quarter past an hour, Bangladesh's foreign minister handed over the invitation letter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah inviting the UAE President to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

While reviewing the whole gamut of existing bilateral cooperation, the two ministers stressed exploring new emerging areas including energy security, food security, environment and climate change, renewable energy, people-to-people communication and increasing bilateral trade.

Hasan Mahmud highlighted the potential of investment from the UAE government and businessmen to develop the Matarbari Exclusive Economic Zone, port and logistics management, development of the land gifted to the founder President of the modern UAE, Sheikh Zayed Ibn Sultan Al Nahyan in Rangunia.

The UAE foreign minister expressed his interest in advancing the ongoing investment in Bangladesh.

The two leaders exchanged views on various regional issues including Rohingya repatriation and efforts to end the ongoing Gaza war.

UAE Foreign Minister gave a positive response when Hasan Mahmud requested to simplify the visa process for Bangladeshis in all trades including graduate nurses, caregivers, healthcare technicians, agriculturists, farmers and various professionals in the UAE and ease the transfer of work permits from one employer to another.