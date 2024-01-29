UAE foreign minister ready to work closely with Hasan Mahmud

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed keen interest in exploring new avenues of cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of food security and streamlining visa procedures.

"I am ready to work with you closely to further enhance and develop the existing good relations," he wrote in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud.

The UAE foreign minister conveyed warm congratulatory greetings and best wishes to Hasan Mahmud on assuming his new office.

In a letter addressed to Hasan, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the "smooth development" of UAE-Bangladesh relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974, highlighting the joint efforts of both sides in achieving this progress.

Marking 2024 as the 50th anniversary of UAE-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, the UAE foreign minister reiterated his commitment to further strengthening and expanding the existing strong bilateral ties.

The UAE foreign minister concluded his letter by wishing Dr Hasan success in his new role and expressing his sincere wishes for the continued prosperity and welfare of Bangladesh.

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Dhaka conveyed the greetings from Sheikh Abdullah to Hasan Mahmud