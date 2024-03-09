UAE FM for strengthening ties with Bangladesh

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has emphasised on transforming the relationship with Bangladesh into a partnership.

At the bilateral meeting with visiting Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday evening (local time) in his royal palace in the city of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and activating the Joint Business Council (JBC) for economic partnership with Bangladesh.

At the outset of the meeting that lasted a quarter past an hour, Hasan handed over the invitation letter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE foreign minister inviting the UAE president to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Hasan recalled the historical ties between the two brotherly countries established by the founding fathers of Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

He praised the leadership of the UAE for their unprecedented progress through last five decades and highlighted the outstanding achievements of Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While reviewing the whole gamut of existing bilateral cooperation, the two ministers stressed exploring new emerging areas including energy security, food security, environment and climate change, renewable energy, people-to-people communication and to increase bilateral trade.

Foreign Minister Hasan highlighted potentials of investment from the UAE government and businessmen to develop the Matarbari Exclusive Economic Zone, port and logistics management, development of the land gifted to the founder President of the modern UAE, Sheikh Zayed Ibn Sultan Al Nahyan in Rangunia.

The UAE foreign minister expressed his interest in advancing the ongoing investment.

The two leaders exchanged views on various regional issues including Rohingya repatriation and efforts to end the ongoing Gaza war.

Sheikh Abdullah gave a positive response when Hasan requested to simplify the visa process for Bangladeshis in all trades including graduate nurses, caregivers, healthcare technicians, agriculturists, farmers and various professionals in the UAE and ease the transfer of work permits from one employer to another.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates Md Abu Zafar and Director General of the West Asia wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Shafiqur Rahman were present in the meeting.