Tying Faiyaz with ropes was a mistake

Govt tells HC

Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz, a first-year HSC student of Dhaka College, is tied up with ropes as cops take him on a seven-day remand after he was produced before the CMM Court in the capital. Faiyaz was picked up from his Jatrabari home on Wednesday night in connection with a case filed over recent violence. Photo: Star

The government yesterday told the High Court that taking Dhaka College student Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz on remand and tying him with ropes was a mistake and that it will take steps so that such mistakes are not repeated.

His (Faiyaz) remand has already been cancelled and he was sent to the Child Development Centre, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman during the hearing of a writ petition.

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik filed the petition with the HC on Sunday, challenging the legality of taking a 17-year-old boy on a seven-day remand in a case lodged with Jatrabari Police Station on charges of "clashes and vandalism".

Yesterday, the HC bench rejected the petition, considering that it was not presented before it as the matter has become infructuous (ineffective) after Faiyaz's remand has been cancelled.

Shahdeen Malik and Md Monjur Alam moved the petition while Additional Attorney General and Acting Attorney General SM Munir and Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed, who represented the state, opposed it.

On July 27, Faiyaz was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka, and the court placed him on a seven-day remand as the investigating officer of the case had sought.

Though the accused claimed that he is a child, the court granted the remand prayer as he failed to produce proof of his age.

On Sunday, accused Faiyaz submitted the relevant documents (SSC and birth certificates) in support of his age before the CMM court.

The court suspended his remand and sent Faiyaz to the Children's Court for hearing and passing order determining his age.

The Children's Court ordered the authorities to send Faiyaz to a juvenile correction centre, a law ministry press release said.