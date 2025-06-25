Two SUST students expelled for life

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) authorities have expelled two students for life over charges of raping a female student of the university and filming the incident.

The decision was made at an emergency syndicate meeting held yesterday. Syndicate member Abdul Quiyum Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

He said the university's disciplinary committee recommended the permanent expulsion of Shanto Tara Adnan and Swagato Dash Partha, both third-year students of the sociology department.

"The syndicate has approved the recommendation," he added.

The meeting also discussed the need for enhanced security measures on campus in light of the incident.

On Monday, a Sylhet court granted a four-day remand for the accused after they were produced before the court. The investigation officer had sought five days' remand.

‎‎According to a complaint filed by the victim, on May 2, the accused took her to a mess in the Surma residential area, where they drugged and raped her.

‎‎Later on, June 19, she complained to the SUST proctor's office, and that evening, police detained both the accused. On June 20, she filed the case with Kotwali Police Station accusing the two and five unnamed others.