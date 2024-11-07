Two students die in road accident

Two college students were killed and two injured when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw they were travelling in hit a tree beside Bhanugach-Sreemangal road at Battola in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar yesterday.

The deceased -- Sayem Mia, 18, and Amit Sutradhar, 18 -- were students at Kamalganj Degree College.

They were rushed to the upazila health complex where Sayem was declared dead.

Amit succumbed to his injuries at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, said Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Syed Iftekhar Hossain.

He said the other two injured were admitted to the hospital.