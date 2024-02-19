Bangladesh
UNB, Rajshahi
Mon Feb 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Two sisters die of unknown virus

UNB, Rajshahi
Mon Feb 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 12:00 AM

Two sisters, both below five years of age, died within a span of four days after contracting a viral infection, said doctors.

Muftaul Mashiya, 4, and Muntaha Marisha, 2, were daughters of Poly Khatun, a homemaker, and Manjur Rahman, a mathematics teacher at Rajshahi Cadet College. They lived in the college's staff quarters in Sarda.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Marisha died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday, while Mashiya passed away Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Their parents have been placed in RMCH's isolation ward.

Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, an ICU physician at RMCH, mentioned the children had consumed unwashed fruits, which could potentially be linked to a viral agent.

The definitive cause of death awaits the results of the samples sent for testing, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এবার তেল শোধনাগার নির্মাণের কাজ পাচ্ছে এস আলম গ্রুপ

রাষ্ট্রীয় মালিকানাধীন তেল শোধনাগার ইস্টার্ন রিফাইনারি লিমিটেডের (ইআরএল) সক্ষমতা বাড়ানোর পরিকল্পনা দীর্ঘদিন ধরে অর্থাভাবে বন্ধ থাকার পর এবার এ প্রকল্পে অংশীদার হতে যাচ্ছে চট্টগ্রামভিত্তিক ব্যবসায়িক...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস প্রসঙ্গে গ্রামীণ ব্যাংকের ৮ অভিযোগের যে জবাব দিল ইউনূস সেন্টার

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification