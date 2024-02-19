Two sisters die of unknown virus

Two sisters, both below five years of age, died within a span of four days after contracting a viral infection, said doctors.

Muftaul Mashiya, 4, and Muntaha Marisha, 2, were daughters of Poly Khatun, a homemaker, and Manjur Rahman, a mathematics teacher at Rajshahi Cadet College. They lived in the college's staff quarters in Sarda.

Marisha died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday, while Mashiya passed away Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Their parents have been placed in RMCH's isolation ward.

Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, an ICU physician at RMCH, mentioned the children had consumed unwashed fruits, which could potentially be linked to a viral agent.

The definitive cause of death awaits the results of the samples sent for testing, he said.