Two sentenced to life, 3 acquitted

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced two people to life imprisonment in the case filed over the murder of Sagira Morshed 34 years ago.

The two convicts are Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza.

Judge Mohammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in their presence, said Farhana Hossain, bench assistant of the court.

The judge also fined the duo Tk 50,000, in default of which they would have to serve six more months in jail.

The court acquitted Sagira's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda Shahin, and one Montu Mondol, as the charges brought against them were not proven during the trial.

Among the convicts, Rezwan is the brother of Sayedatul Mahmuda Shahin.

A total of 17 prosecution witnesses gave their statements before the court.

On July 25, 1989, 34-year-old Sagira was shot dead on the capital's Bailey Road, while going to Viqarunnisa Noon School and College by a rickshaw to pick up her elder daughter Saharat.

Her husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed a murder case against unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day.

During yesterday's verdict, Abdus Salam Chowdhury and his daughter Samia Sarwat Chowdhury were present in the courtroom.

Salam told, "To be honest, I am still left with a little regret. It is an old case; I expected a better judgement for it. Anyway, I am not entirely satisfied. Next steps will be taken after talking to my lawyer."

Samia was six years old at the time of her mother's murder.

Asked about the verdict, she said, "We are not satisfied at all. Because the accused had suppressed the incident. Even then, if such a normal verdict is delivered, then people's confidence in the judicial system will be lost."

"Those who planned to kill my mother were acquitted of the charges. How do the planners get acquitted? We are not satisfied at all. We will certainly appeal against the verdict," she added.