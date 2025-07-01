Bangladesh
Two sent to jail over rape of 10-year-old

Political Violence: Another 22 BNP-Jamaat activists jailed
Photo: Collected

Two individuals were sent to jail yesterday in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Faridpur. The girl's mother filed a case against Omar Ali, 48, and Md Jewel, 24, with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.

According to the case, the two took the victim to a house and raped her on Sunday.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and detained the suspects before alerting police.

According to the victim's mother, the girl had mental disabilities.

Confirming the incident, Faridpur Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asaduzzaman said preliminary investigation revealed that Omar raped the girl while Jewel assisted him.

The victim was sent to a one-stop crisis centre for medical examination, the OC added.

