Two secretaries, 6 addl secys made OSD

Two secretaries and six additional secretaries were made Officers on Special Duty (OSD) and attached to the public administration ministry today.

The officials include Mashiur Rahman, senior secretary of the Security Service Division, and Khairul Alam Sheikh, secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare. The additional secretaries are Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority, Mosharraf Hossain of the Ministry of Environment, Gautam Chandra Paul, chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Jakir Hossain, AKM Shamim Akter and Mahbuber Rahman of the Road Transport and Highways Division.

The decisions were announced in separate government circulars.

Meanwhile, Food Secretary Ismail Hossain has been transferred to the Ministry of Social Welfare, while AKM Matiur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), has been appointed secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, according to a circular.

Sanjoy Kumar Banik, additional secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, will replace Matiur as chairman of BIWTC.

The BRTA has also got a new chairman, Md Yasin, who was previously serving as director general of the Department of Printing and Publications.

Additionally, Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Khan, a joint secretary of the Rural Development and Co-operative Division, has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).

Abdur Rahim Khan, Inspector General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, has been made the new Director General of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority.

Nasim Ahmed, who was earlier made OSD, has been transferred to the Public Security Department as an additional secretary.