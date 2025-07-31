Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Kishoreganj
Thu Jul 31, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:46 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Two schoolgirls drown in river

Thu Jul 31, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:46 AM
Our Correspondent, Kishoreganj
Thu Jul 31, 2025 12:00 AM

Two schoolgirls drowned while bathing in the Narsunda river at Karimganj in Kishoreganj yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Ashtaka Manikpur village in Gundhar union, police said.

The victims were Saifa Akhter, 10, daughter of Ratan Mia, a class four student, and Maymuna Akhter, 9, daughter of Ikhlas Mia, a class three student.

Azharul Islam, a member of the local union parishad, said the girls were playing near the riverbank close to their homes. At one point, they entered the water to bathe and went missing.

Locals later recovered their bodies from the river around 3:00pm.

Karimganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed said police visited the spot and that initial reports indicated the girls drowned.

