Two road accidents in an hour leave three dead

Three persons were killed in two road accidents in the capital's Gabtoli area within an hour yesterday morning.

A motorcyclist and his co-rider were killed as a truck hit their bike from behind in front of a restaurant in the area around 5:30am, said Mofizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Shafiqul Islam, 44, the driver, died on the spot while Abul Hasan, 38, succumbed to his injuries at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

The driver fled with the truck after the accident.

In another accident, a helper of a bus driver was killed as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit him while he was crossing a road in front of a market adjacent to the Gabtoli bus terminal around 6:30am.

Babul Ali, 50, died at National Institute of Neurosciences Hospital.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Haider, was arrested in this regard.