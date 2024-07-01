Two probe bodies formed to investigate fish deaths in the Halda

Two probe bodies were formed yesterday to investigate the reasons behind the deaths of five brood fish and one dolphin in the Halda river.

The Fisheries Department formed a five-member committee, headed by Hathazari Upazila Fisheries Officer Faruk Mohibullah. The committee was asked to submit a report within seven working days, confirmed Sribas Chandra Chanda, fisheries officer of Chattogram district.

"We primarily found four reasons behind these deaths. We will reveal the details upon completion of the investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment (DoE) formed another probe body and asked it to complete the investigation within 15 days, said Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the DoE, Chattogram.

The committee has already started field work, reports our staff correspondent from Chattogram.