Two new envoys present credentials to president

Newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Bangladesh João Ribeiro de Almeida and Ambassador of Bahrain Abdulrahman Mohammed AlGaoud presented their credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban yesterday.

A contingent of Presidential Guard Regiment received them with a guard of honour at Bangabhaban, president's press secretary told UNB after the meeting.

Welcoming the ambassadors, President Shahabuddin said Bangladesh is working to develop bilateral and multilateral relations with all the countries.

During the meeting, the ambassadors highlighted the contribution of peace-loving and skilled Bangladeshi workers to the economic development of their countries.