Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Two new envoys present credentials to president

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Bangladesh João Ribeiro de Almeida and Ambassador of Bahrain Abdulrahman Mohammed AlGaoud presented their credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban yesterday.

A contingent of Presidential Guard Regiment received them with a guard of honour at Bangabhaban, president's press secretary told UNB after the meeting.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Welcoming the ambassadors, President Shahabuddin said Bangladesh is working to develop bilateral and multilateral relations with all the countries.

During the meeting, the ambassadors highlighted the contribution of peace-loving and skilled Bangladeshi workers to the economic development of their countries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মুক্তিপণ দেওয়ার এক ঘণ্টা পর’ ছাড়া পান ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার নেজাম উদ্দীন

মঙ্গলবার রাতে নেজাম উদ্দীনকে অপহরণের পর বুধবার তার পরিবারের কাছে ফোন করে মুক্তিপণ চাওয়া হয় বলে জানা গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আলীকদমে পুলিশ-আর্মির যৌথ চেকপোস্টে সন্ত্রাসী হামলা

১৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification