Two more VCs resign

CUET bans politics; JnU to start online classes Aug 18

Vice-chancellors of two more public universities -- Rajshahi University and Islamic University (IU), Kushtia -- resigned after the Awami League-led government was dissolved amid a student movement.

The VCs who resigned are Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar of RU and Prof Sheikh Abdus Salam of IU.

Alongside the VC, at least 29 top officials of RU resigned from their respective posts.

They stepped down from their positions hours after leaders of Student Movement Against Discrimination issued an ultimatum urging them to resign within 24 hours.

Contacted, Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar said, "I resigned from my post for personal reasons."

RU acting registrar Prof Tariqul Islam said 29 officials, including proctor Prof Asabul Haque and 11 assistant proctors, student advisor Prof Jahangir Alam Saud, and Public Relations office administrator Prof Pranab Kumar Panday, also submitted their resignation letters to his office.

At IU, VC Prof Sheikh Abdus Salam, Pro VC Prof Mahbubur Rahman, and Treasurer Prof Alamgir Hossain resigned from their posts.

Amanur Rahman, director of IU's Information, Publication, and Public Relations, confirmed the information.

Meanwhile, all members of the proctorial body, provosts, and assistant provosts of dormitories at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) also resigned within the 24-hour ultimatum given by students.

The university proctor Prof Kamruzzaman Chowdhury confirmed the information.

On Wednesday afternoon, students issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the VC, pro-VC, treasurer, proctorial body, student adviser, and teachers association to resign from their posts.

Earlier, VCs of at least three public universities -- Prof Nurul Alam of Jahangirnagar University, Prof Md Forhad Hossain of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, and Prof Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in Dhaka resigned from their posts.

CUET BANS POLITICS

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on student politics and prohibited all political affiliations for its faculty members, staff, and administrative personnel after an emergency syndicate meeting.

According to Registrar (additional charge) Prof Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, those who will be found violating the ban will face disciplinary action as per university regulations.

Meanwhile, Jagannath University authorities decided to start its classes online from August 18.

They also decided to hold examinations and in-person classes after discussing the matter with students, said JnU Registrar Ainul Islam.

Additionally, Jahangirnagar University authorities opened its dormitories on Wednesday after an emergency syndicate meeting.