Two more jet crash victims die

Death toll now 33

Two more students, who sustained severe burns in the jet crash at Milestone School and College in the capital, died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery yesterday.

Ten-year-old Tasnim Afroz Ayman passed away around 9:30am and 13-year-old Musabbir Makin around 1:15pm at the intensive care unit.

Ayman, a fourth grader, had burns on 45 percent of her body, while Makin, a seventh grader, had burns on 70 percent, said Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the institute, where 15 crash victims have died so far.

There was confusion over the total number of deaths immediately after the jet crash on July 21, as different government agencies provided varying figures -- differing by two or three deaths.

However, the health ministry put the count at 33, including yesterday's two.

According to the ministry, 50 people, mostly children, were undergoing treatment at four hospitals in the capital.

Meanwhile, five of the injured are currently in critical condition at the burn institute and receiving specialised care. Ten others have been categorised as severe cases, while the rest were in stable condition as of yesterday, Prof Nasir Uddin, director of the institute, told a press briefing.

"We are planning to release four to five patients tomorrow. Hopefully, we will be able to send a few patients home in stable condition every day.

"Two of the patients who were on ventilation are now conscious and breathing on their own."

Prof Nasir added that medical teams from Singapore, China, and India yesterday held a meeting with them regarding the patients. They also examined the patients.

"We hope more patients will recover and return home in the coming days. Please keep us in your prayers so that we can carry out our responsibilities," he said.