Two more die in Sutrapur gas blast

Two individuals, who sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion at their residence in Sutrapur last week, died at a Dhaka hospital yesterday.

The deceased are Rokon, 14, and Tamim Peda, 16. This raised the death toll from the explosion to three.

Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Rokon, who suffered 60 percent burns, died at the ICU around 2:45am. Besides, Tamim Peda, 16, who sustained 42 percent burns, died around 8:15am.

Five members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries in a gas explosion at Sutrapur on July 11. Among them, one-year-old Ayesha died at the hospital on July 14. Ripon Peda, 35, and his wife Chandni, 28, with 60 percent and 45 percent burns -- are undergoing treatment at the hospital.