Two more die of dengue

Two more dengue patients died while 38 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths and cases this year rose to seven and 670 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 239 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, with 121 of them in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 424 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.