Two more die of dengue

At least two more people died from dengue in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday as the country grappled with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

At least 362 dengue patients were hospitalised in that period, according to DGHS.

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,652 lives this year and nearly 3,16,773 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 2,412 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. A total of 3,12,773 patients have so far been released from hospitals.