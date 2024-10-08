Two more die of dengue, 1,218 hospitalised

At least two more dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, raising the year's death toll to 188.

At least 1,218 patients were hospitalised during this time, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, one died in Dhaka and the other in Barishal division (out of city corporation).

With the new numbers, the total number of cases this year rose to 37,808. Of them, 21,510 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,379 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 34,241 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till yesterday.