Two killed under wheels of trains

Two people -- including an army man -- were killed as trains ran them over on Joydevpur-Bangabandhu Bridge rail track in Tangail yesterday.

In Kalihati, Fakhrul Islam, 20, from Koralia Tatwapara village was hit by a Dhaka-bound train "Banalata Express" in Dhalatengor area, said police.

The accident occurred when Fakhrul, a soldier at Bogura Cantonment, got down from a bus on Bangabandhu Bridge east link road amid dense fog, said Mosharaf Hossain, sub-inspector of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.

In Sadar upazila, Abul Kalam, 42, from Atia village in Delduar died on the spot as another train hit him in Poila area, said Ali Akbar, in-charge of Gharinda Railway Police Outpost.