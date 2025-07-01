Two killed as truck rams easybike

Two passengers were killed and four others injured after a truck hit an easybike at Hogladanga intersection on the Khulna-Satkhira highway yesterday.

The deceased are Raihan, 16, and Jewel Babu, 40, said OC Sheikh Khairul Bashar of Harintana Police Station.

The accident occurred around 9:00am when the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into the three-wheeler. Raihan died on the spot.

The injured were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where Jewel was declared dead by doctors.

Locals blocked the highway in protest. Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee.