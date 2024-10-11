Two killed in Tangail head-on collision

A truck driver and his helper were killed and one was injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a lorry on the Bangabandhu Bridge East Link Road in Tangail early today.

One of the deceased was identified as Anowarul Islam, a truck driver from Moheshpur in Thakurgaon district, while the identity of the other deceased, the helper, and the injured lorry driver remains unknown.

According to Ataur Rahman, in-charge of the Elenga Fire Service and Civil Defence, the accident occurred around 5:00am in the Salla area of Kalihati upazila. All three victims were trapped in the wreckage of their vehicles.

Firefighters later recovered the bodies and rescued the injured van driver, who was rushed to Tangail General Hospital for treatment.

Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said the accident caused a severe traffic jam, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway. The congestion began to ease after police cleared the wreckage from the road.

The bodies will be handed over to the victims' families once legal procedures are completed, added the OC.