Two killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka

One victim run over by bus, the other hit by truck while on motorcycle

Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka last night and this morning.

Sentu Islam, a 45-year-old trader from Islambagh, was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle near the Kadam Foara intersection close to the High Court premises around 1:00am, police said.

He was returning home from Kakrail with Md Alamin, his friend, when the accident occurred. Sentu was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at 1:45am, confirmed Alamin.

In another incident, Atikur Rahman, 45, a staff member of Bangladesh Railway, died after being run over by a Turag Paribahan bus around 8:30am near Mugda General Hospital.

He was trying to board a bus when the accident took place, according to the on-duty sergeant Md Mostafizur Rahman.

Critically injured, he was first taken to the nearby hospital and later shifted to the DMCH, where he died around 11:45am today.

Originally from Munshiganj Sadar Upazila, Atikur had been living in a mess in Dhaka's Sabujbagh Bashabo area.

Police said they seized the bus involved in the Mugda accident, though the driver managed to flee.

Md Faruq, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, confirmed the two incidents and said the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.