Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Two killed, nine hurt in road accidents

Agencies
Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Two people were killed and nine others injured in road accidents in two districts in the last two days.

A man was killed and eight others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Naogaon yesterday, reports BSS.

Truck driver Imran Hossain, 24, of Naogaon, died on the spot.

Adamdighi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajesh Kumar Chakraborty said the accident happened when a Dhaka-bound passenger bus from Naogaon collided with a rod-laden truck in front of Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex around 7:30am.

The injured were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, he added.

UNB from Kurigram adds, a biker was killed and his pillion injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on Kurigram-Nageshwari road on Monday night.

The deceased is Taibul Islam, 25, while the injured could not be identified immediately.

