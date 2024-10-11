Two killed by lightning strikes in Natore

Two people were killed and two others injured in two separate lightning strikes in Natore today.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Momin, 35, of Kholabaria village in Naldanga upazila and Md Raihan, 25, a resident of Atrai upazila in Naogaon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naldanga Police Station Mostafizur Rahman said a thunderbolt hit Abdul Momin's boat while he was collecting snails during the rain in Haltibil in the upazila with two others.

He was brought to Natore Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Another wounded was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, he added.

Besides, Md Raihan was killed in another thunderbolt strike in Mora Atrai River close to Haltibil when he was catching fish during the heavy downpour this morning.

He died on the spot, added the police official.