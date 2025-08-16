Two killed in clash over football match in Sunamganj

Two men were killed and several others injured in a clash over a football match in Dowarabazar Upazila in Sunamganj yesterday afternoon.

The deceased are Abdul Matin, of Jiragaon village, and Akbar Ali, of Laxmipur village. Matin was also the son-in-law of Birangana Kakon Bibi, a war heroine.

Zahidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dowarabazar Police Station, confirmed the incident and said, "The incident took place around 4:00pm when an argument broke out between two groups during a football match. The altercation escalated into a violent clash, leaving two critically injured."

"Both the deceased died while undergoing treatment at Dowarabazar Upazila Health Complex while several others injured in the clash are receiving treatment at various hospitals," he added.

The situation is under control and no case has been filed in this regard yet, the OC said.