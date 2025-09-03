Two key instigators left out of CU violence case, say student leaders

Case filed against 95 named individuals and 1,000 unidentified people

FILE PHOTO: Students of Chittagong University rush inside the campus through Gate No-2 to take shelter as locals hurl brickbats at them during fresh clashes on August 31, after an overnight confrontation. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Chittagong University (CU) has filed a case against 95 named individuals and 1,000 unidentified people over the recent campus clashes, but two figures widely blamed for triggering the violence were not included.

The security guard, alleged to have assaulted a female student, which ignited the initial clash, and Uday Kusum Barua, a local BNP leader accused of provoking the second day's violence, were left out.

The case was filed yesterday with Hathazari Police Station by CU's chief security officer, Abdur Rahim.

A separate general diary was also lodged over the looting of locally-made weapons from the university's security office during the unrest.

Witnesses said masked individuals joined locals in the violence, including outsiders.

CU Registrar Prof Saiful Islam said, "We do not want the guilty to go unpunished, nor the innocent to suffer. Beyond this, it is difficult to comment."

Assistant Proctor Prof Korban Ali said the case was filed quickly, which may have caused gaps.

"Names might have been left out due to lack of proof. They can still be added later if evidence emerges," he said.

Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad's member secretary Roman Rahman said, "It is unclear to us why the names of the main instigators were excluded despite clear evidence."

Islami Chhatra Shibir president Mohammad Ali said, "The second day's violence was triggered by Uday's provocation, but his name is missing. The guard's name is also absent. The administration should gather more evidence."

Police, in an overnight drive, arrested eight people in connection with the attack on CU students during the clashes with villagers on August 31 that left at least 240 injured.