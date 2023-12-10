Two injured as buses collide on Padma Bridge

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM

Two people were injured yesterday evening in a head-on collision between two buses on Padma Bridge in Munshiganj.

The collision between Golden Line and Meghla Paribahan took place on the Shariatpur-bound lane between Pillars 14 and 15 of the bridge around 4:00pm, said Padma Bridge Police Station (North) Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain.

He said, "Due to maintenance work on Padma Bridge, one lane was closed. The other lane allowed traffic from both directions. The wrecker removed the buses."

The traffic on the bridge went back to normal after the buses were recovered.

