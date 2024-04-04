Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
BENAPOLE BORDER

Two injured in BSF firing

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Daulatpur border under Benapole Police Station in Jashore on Tuesday night.

The injured were identified as Babu Mia, 25, and Dalim Hossain, 27, of Daulatpur village in Benapole.

Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anwar, commanding officer of BGB battalion-21, said, Babu and Dalim tried to enter India illegally through Daulatpur border when members of India's Kaliani BSF camp opened fire, leaving them injured.

BGB members rescued the duo and took them to their camp, the BGB official said.

Later, they were arrested and taken to Navaron Health Complex for treatment.

They will be handed over to Benapole Port Police Station after treatment.

