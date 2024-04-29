Two held over rape of woman

Police arrested two persons in Gouripur, Mymensingh on Saturday on charge of raping a woman and abetting the crime.

Later, a Mymensingh court sent the accused -- Appel Mia, 38, and his sister-in-law Beauty Akter, 40 -- to jail when they were produced before it yesterday, said Sumon Chandra Roy, officer-in-charge of Gouripur Police Station.

A 20-year-old woman filed a rape case with the police station accusing four persons -- including the two arrestees -- on Saturday afternoon.

The woman's mother and Beauty work at a garment factory in Gazipur, said police.

The 20-year-old, also a garment worker, went to visit Beauty's home on Friday afternoon, said the OC, citing the case statement. In the early hours of Saturday, three youths -- including Appel -- raped her. On Saturday morning, Appel and Beauty took the woman to the police station and forced her to file a rape case against three people, all of whom were their neighbours.

On suspicion, police started interrogating them and found that there has been a longstanding dispute over a piece of land between Beauty and one of the neighbours.

Police then arrested Appel and Beauty.

They are trying to arrest the other accused, said the OC. The woman was sent to a hospital for medical test, he added.